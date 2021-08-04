NHPR Content Creators Vote To Uniionize

The content creators at New Hampshire Public Radio have formed a union, following an agreement with SAG-AFTRA for a card check verification to count the signatures of content creators wishing to organize with SAG-AFTRA.

NHPR is an NPR member station based in Concord, New Hampshire and covering nearly the entire state, as well as portions of Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.

The new 31-member bargaining unit of content creators includes producers, hosts, editors and reporters.

Content creators announced their organizing drive with SAG-AFTRA on June 29, 2021 with more than 70% signing a petition presented to management.