Hispanic HD2 Launches in Florida

Hispanic Media company Norsan Media has added an HD2 signal in Jacksonville. Azul 105.3 FM will be a Hispanic romantic format and include songs by Latin artists like Alejandro Sanz, Camila, Chayanne, David Bisbal, Franco de Vita, Laura Pausini, and Luis Miguel.

Azul will initially feature only music in its programming before adding local shows.

The acquisition reflects a strategic move to continue to expand Norsan Media’s presence in the Jacksonville market. “We saw a void in romantic music in the market and decided to move forward with Azul 105.3 FM in HD2 and give people in the area another option for music in Spanish they can enjoy” said Norberto Sanchez, Norsan Media’s CEO. The company currently owns and operates Latin Urban, Latin Pop/Tropical and Regional Mexican stations in Jacksonville. Norsan Media has a combined reach of over 2.75 million Hispanics with their coverage in the US.

