St. Louis Host Dies Suddenly

No cause of death was posted to the “Voice for the Arts in St. Louis” website for the passing of Jim Doyle.

Board President James Nouss said, “Through a lifetime in radio, Jim touched many, many people literally around the globe – everyone he met became an instant friend. As our morning drive-time host, we all woke with Jim’s upbeat voice serving as a guide to how our day would go. He was beloved by his many loyal fans. We will miss Jim dearly and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Ann, their son Seamus, and all their friends and family.”