Dick Flips To Hispanic in North Carolina

Dick Broadcasting is flipping a rock format to Hispanic in Eastern, North Carolina. La Pantera 105.5 FM will cover Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville in North Carolina. La Pantera translate to The Panther.

The company said it has done extensive research in the market which helped them decide on the flip. “We found that Jacksonville and Onslow county have 63% more Hispanics than the North Carolina average. The Hispanic population in Jacksonville has grown 41% since 2010. We recognized that the Hispanic/Latino community was underserved.”

Carolina’s Pure Rock will remain available as an on-line radio station. You will find it at YourCarolinaspurerock.com.

The programming will feature some of the best talent in the country like the Morning Show “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo). Chiquibaby will cover middays from 10am until 2pm. Local talent will be on the air from 2pm until Midnight. La Pantera will also be a Spanish Language affiliate of the Carolina Panthers!

“105.5 La Pantera is in a perfect position to serve the Hispanic community that has been underserved for years. This is an exciting time for DBC as we evolve with our first Hispanic station for the company”. said Jason Goodman, VP of Programming for Dick Broadcasting.

Operations Manager Crystal Legends said “North Carolina is home to almost one million Latinos. They are a driving force in our economy and we found there was a lack of stations embracing this part of our community! DBC is happy to introduce La Pantera, and we look forward to it becoming a staple in ENC.”.

