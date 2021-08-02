MIW Application Deadline Extended

The application window for programming candidates interested in applying to the “Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship’ has been extended through Tuesday, August 10th.

The ‘Elevating Women in Audio: MIW & BDSradio Mentorship’ program is a year-long experience for women in music programming, provided by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), and MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music).

Personalized conversations with the best programming minds in the business are geared to help advance a career within the radio/audio industry. Additionally, the mentee receives a scholarship to attend Radio Show 2021 this October in Las Vegas.

The mentorship is available to one female brand manager, content/program director, assistant program director, and/or music director from any U.S. based music format. To apply, click here https://bit.ly/36dS3jo.

Last year’s mentee, Amanda ICE Habrowski, Content and Music Director for Alpha Media, Portland, OR captured her experience by saying, “Being the 2019 MIW Mentee gave me the confidence to not only succeed in the media industry but become a fearless leader as well. I was given the opportunity to learn more about programming, negotiations, relationships in the workplace, a better understanding of ratings, budgets, voice over acting and so much more!”

For more information on MIW and the Elevating Women in Radio: MIW-BDS Radio Mentorship program, visit www.radioMIW.com.