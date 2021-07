Kris Lake, Operations Manager for Kensington Digital Media, has been promoted to Director of Programming for all of Kensington Digital Media. Kensington is based in Warsaw, Indiana.

Lake currently oversees operations of: Classic Hits 107.3 WRSW-FM, Willie 103.5, and News Now Warsaw 1480AM & 99.7FM. His new position adds Hippie Radio 94.5 Nashville and WHIN Radio 100.7FM & 1010AM Gallatin to his responsibilities.