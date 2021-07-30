Armstrong Reappointed to Urban One Board

The board of directors of Urban One has reappointed Geoffrey Armstrong to its Board. Armstrong will serve as a Class B Director until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his successor is elected.

Armstrong will serve as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees.

Armstrong is Chief Executive Officer of 310 Partners, a private investment firm. From March 1999 through September 2000, Armstrong was the Chief Financial Officer of AMFM, until it was purchased by Clear Channel in September 2000.

From June 1998 to February 1999, Armstrong was Chief Operating Officer and a director of Capstar Broadcasting Corporation, which merged with AMFM in July 1999. Armstrong was a founder of SFX Broadcasting, which went public in 1993, and subsequently served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and a director until the company was sold in 1998 to AMFM.

Armstrong has also served on the board of directors of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., SFXii Entertainment, Capstar Broadcasting Corporation, AMFM and SFX Broadcasting.