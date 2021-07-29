WYNC Creates A New Leadership Position

Stephanie Clary is joining the WNYC newsroom in the newly created role of Deputy Editor. As Deputy Editor, Clary will work with all WNYC editors and oversee all news coverage.

Currently Clary is a Vice President at VICE, where she leads the editorial, video, and innovation teams, focusing on building company-wide growth initiatives and creating workflows to streamline creative and audience growth efforts. Prior to that she was the Director of Social Publishing at CNN and a Managing Editor at Mic. As Managing Editor of the NBC start-up “Breaking News,” she oversaw a global team of journalists. She also worked on the product side of that operation, developing new strategies to build and maintain audiences, optimize workflow, and grow external partnerships.

She shares Edward R. Murrow, Webby and Shorty awards with her team at CNN and the 2016 Gannett Foundation Award for Technical Innovation with her team at Breaking News. Stephanie was also part of the Seattle Times team that won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the 2009 Lakewood police shooting in Washington.