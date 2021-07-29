Hispanic Podcast Power

According to Nielsen Power Buying data, 41% of U.S. podcast listeners are non-White with Hispanics gravitating to podcasts more than any other ethnic group. You can explore the possibilities at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami, September 22-23.

Popular MSNBC American Voices weekend anchor and host of ‘Latina to Latina’ podcast Alicia Menendez kicks off the 2021 Hispanic Radio Conference in a one-on-one chat with Jesus Salas, EVP of Programming and Multi-Platform Coordinator at Spanish Broadcasting System, that will deliver some of the answers.

Take advantage of Early Bird Registration NOW

Podcasting is just one of many areas that will be discussed in sessions with some of the best and brightest in Hispanic Broadcasting. You can Check-Out the Agenda HERE.

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference is the Premiere Gathering in the industry!

The must attend event is set for the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. A limited number of Special Room Rates are available so Book Now.

You can find more information and register Now, for the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami, September 22-23.