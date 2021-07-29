5th Gen Tech For Ace & TJ

‘Ace TJ 5G’ is ready for a September launch in Charlotte, NC. The Radio Button syndicated program is using its home market for content made for 5G technology.

“For well over a decade we have talked about how exciting it will be when ‘the time’ to do this finally arrives,” said Ace.” That ‘time’ is now and we couldn’t be more excited to lead the charge for all personalities into a new world of opportunity.”

“There has never been a better time to take full control of our destiny. Being able to commit to digital and radio equally has been a long time goal. We’re excited, energized, & ready to go!” said TJ.

The Ace & TJ Family live full show is in 8 markets, the edited ‘Anytime’ flavor is in 5 additional markets. The 5G tech in Charlotte makes all products available digitally.