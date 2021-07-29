Back To School Backpacks

KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM) Atlanta, partnered with Dunkin’ to provide backpacks to Atlanta area students. The Urban League of Greater Atlanta identified 325 students who could benefit from a little extra help this school year.

“Children feel good when they have the supplies they need to be successful in school,” said Terri Avery, Director of Branding & Programming. “KISS 104.1 is proud to partner with our community organizations and Dunkin’ to provide much needed school supplies to needy children in our area.”

“On behalf of Dunkin’ and our Atlanta-area franchisees, it’s an honor to contribute to our youth’s education and help lift their spirits as they prepare for the school year,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “It’s important for Dunkin’ to give back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to have a great network of franchisees who jumped at the opportunity to support kids in the Atlanta area during these challenging times.”

Dunkin’ made sure each student received a backpack filled items tailored to the child’s age group such as pencils, paper, crayons, rulers, or scientific calculators.