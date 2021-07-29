Quu Adds Radio Execs

Radio Executives Suzy Schultz and Ben Husmann have joined the Quu Inc. leadership team. Schultz has been named Head of Marketing, and Husmann is the new Product Manager.

“Suzy and Ben are respected executives and creative problem solvers known for leading innovation in audio,” said Steve Newberry, CEO. “With deep industry knowledge, they’re uniquely qualified to fortify the significant expansion of Quu’s software and services rolling out later this year.”

Schultz’s marketing and content production company Creative Prism will oversee branding, communications, marketing strategy, productization, and sales enablement for Quu customers.

Husmann joins Quu from his position as COO at AccuRadio. He was also SVP of Product and Technology for TagStation and NextRadio.

‘Visual Quus’ technology enables radio stations to publish sales and programming messages on car dashboards; syncing on-air content with text and images.