Shaking Off The Cobwebs

CRS is set to return with Part II of the two-part CRS360 webinar series, Post-Covid Re-entry, examining new best practices for how employees readjust and what potential challenges everyone may face.

Post-Covid Re-entry Part II: How To Shake Off Workplace Cobwebs and Leave Anxiety In The Dust will occur on Wednesday, August 4 at 1 p.m. CT. After more than 18 months of remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers start to open offices, while many workers may have mixed feelings. This webinar will take a closer look at why workers feel the reluctance to return in-office and ways to make the transition easier.

The webinar will feature New York Times best-selling author and clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Susan Albers, and CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis as moderator.

To register to attend the August edition of the CRS360 webinar series, sign up HERE. Only a limited number of slots are available and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.