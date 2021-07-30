KDKA Expands High School Football Coverage

NewsRadio KDKA in Pittsburgh is expanding its high school sports programming schedule for the 2021-22 scholastic sports season. Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “High school sports is deeply woven into the fabric of our community, much like KDKA Radio has been for 100 years. KDKA Radio and high school football are a perfect match for the community, and the type of live and local programming that KDKA is built on.”

For the third consecutive year, KDKA Radio will broadcast the marquee high school football game of the week in the WPIAL with coverage beginning August 27 and lasting through the PIAA State Championships in mid-December. The veteran announcing crew of Dan Zangrilli (play-by-play), ‘Coach’ Johnny Lee (color analysis) and Robert Mangino (sideline reporter) return. Joining the lineup in 2021 is WPIAL Hall of Famer and former Pitt Panthers All-American Dorin Dickerson, who will host a new pre-game show every week. Each Friday evening at 6:00 p.m., Dickerson will take the air as host of the “KDKA Kickoff” preparing listeners for the night’s action. Also joining the Friday night coverage is Cale Berger as a social media correspondent. Berger will provide unique, exclusive, behind-the-scenes digital content for high school football fans throughout the week and on game nights, providnig Western, Pa high school football fans with an unprecedented Friday night lights experience.