Competing Apps Sign Partnership Deal

TuneIn and iHeartMedia have announced a partnership that will put iHeart’s 850+ radio stations on the TuneIn platform. The goal of the partnership is to create even more scale for advertisers looking to reach the biggest listening audiences possible.

As part of this partnership, TuneIn will use Triton Digital’s (recently acquired by iHeartMedia) audio Supply Side Platform that will enable both the direct sale, through iHeart’s local salesforce, as well as the programmatic sale, through TuneIn’s salesforce reaching audio publishers’ inventory across TuneIn‘s 200+ consumer platform touchpoints, offering brands even more audience reach and targetability.

“The TuneIn and iHeart partnership is a great marriage of content and technology enabled by Triton’s cutting edge and comprehensive suite of audio advertising technology to support streaming audio and podcasts businesses with both direct and programmatic sales. With Triton’s SSP, local advertisers will now have the ability to reach additional iHeart and TuneIn listeners through both direct and programmatic sales,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies for iHeartMedia. “We are also excited that TuneIn’s open radio platform allows us to share our content and programming with even more streaming radio fans. Triton’s Audio Ad Tech delivers targeted audio advertising across the entire spectrum of listening platforms — web, mobile apps, smart speakers and across other distribution platforms like TuneIn.”

“The relationship with iHeart demonstrates the power of TuneIn’s open platform to flexibly align with the content, distribution and monetization assets of our partners to jointly create new and previously unrecognized value,” said Rob Deichert, Chief Revenue Officer for TuneIn. “We’re incredibly pleased to partner with iHeartMedia and Triton as we continue our mission to delight listeners and reinvent radio for a connected world.”