Valentine Goes On Ventilator

His Nashville radio station, WTN posted to social media last night that conservative talker Phil Valentine is now on a ventilator. Valentine tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11th and has been all over the national news after switching his views on the vaccine.

The WTN post says: “Out of an abundance of caution, Phil has decided to be put on a ventilator to give his body much needed rest. We are confident that he will pull through, and thank you for your continued prayers.”

Phil’s brother Mark has been speaking on Phil’s behalf since the host became seriously ill. He tells WBUR that, “Phil will be the most pro-vaccine person you’ve ever seen as soon as he’s able.”