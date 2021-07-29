Cumulus Inks Deal With Gambling App

The relationship between the radio industry and the gambling world continues to grow. Sports betting App WynnBET, from Wynn Resorts, and Cumulus have signed a multi-year, multi-platform partnership which will make WynnBET one of Cumulus’ biggest advertisers.

The two companies also plan to create exclusive content together.

“This partnership with Cumulus provides WynnBET the ability to deliver specific, customized messaging to targeted markets throughout Cumulus’s network of hundreds of stations,” Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said. “In addition, WynnBET will have a significant advertising presence on Westwood One’s nationally syndicated programming, including football pre-game and play-by-play, and we will work with Cumulus to create some exciting, branded content over the life of the partnership.”