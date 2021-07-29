McConnell Running Radio Ads Pushing The Vaccine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is using unspent campaign money to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. McConnell is placing the ads on over 100 stations in his home state urging people to get vaccinated and “take advantage of this miracle.”

McConnell, who survived polio as a child, has been a consistent advocate of COVID safety measures since the start of the pandemic.

The Courier Journal obtained a transcription of the ad, which said in part: “This time, thanks to American investment and ingenuity — and especially thanks to the tireless work of our scientists, doctors and health care heroes — it took less than a year for us to develop three highly-effective COVID vaccines. It’s nothing short of a modern medical miracle. If you haven’t been vaccinated, do the right thing for you — for your family — and get vaccinated right now.”