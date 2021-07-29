Titans In The Zone

The Tennessee Titans and The Zone/WGFX-FM, Nashville have worked out a multi-year partnership extension. The agreement extends broadcasting rights for game day play-by-play, pre and post Game programing and weekly shows throughout the season.

“The Tennessee Titans and 104.5 The Zone have had a long-standing partnership and we are excited to continue with a brand that shares our vision for the Titans,” said Gil Beverly, SVP/Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer. “The Zone has established itself as preeminent Middle Tennessee sports leader and the Titans Radio Network will continue to create an incredible offering for passionate fans across the state.”

“The Tennessee Titans and 104.5 The Zone are among the best marriages in the NFL, and we are excited to continue as the flagship station for Titans Radio,” said Paul Mason, OM/PD. “I am thrilled that our listeners will hear Titans Radio for years to come.”