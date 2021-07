WITZ-FM in Jasper, Indiana will be saying good-bye to High School sports broadcaster Walt Ferber. He will retire at the end of the upcoming school year.

Ferber telling the Courier & Press that he “Wants to spend more time with my wife. She has sacrificed a lot for me. We want to travel and spend more time with our youngest son.”

A Hoosier State native, Ferber has been on the radio for more than 40 years.