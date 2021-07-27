WSB Ready For Care-a-Thon

95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM) Atlanta, will host the 21st annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon. The event benefits the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“Community service is at the heart of what we do at 95.5 WSB. Our entire team looks forward to this event year after year because of the uplifting and emotional positivity it generates in all of us – including our generous listeners,” said Drew Anderssen, Director of Branding & Programming.

The 37-hour radio event will feature stories of hope and inspiration from patients, families and staff from throughout Georgia. The event will run July 29 at 5 AM – July 30 at 6 PM.