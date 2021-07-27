Houston Honors For KMJQ

97.9 The Box’s Good Morning H-Town has been honored as the Best Radio Morning Show in Houston. The recognition comes from the Houston Chronicle readers poll.

The second annual Best of the Best highlights the best of Houston in a number of categories including entertainment and leisure, sports, beauty, health, home services and finance, kids and education, legal, people and places, shopping and more.

The paper cited the show for, “Bringing you five minutes of positivity, headlines and entertainment by tapping in with the community and more with Box veterans Keisha Nicole, J Mac and Jessica Jeanz.”