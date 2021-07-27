Town Hall On Labor Shortage

Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts on how New Jersey is fairing in a post pandemic culture. The broadcast will focus on how businesses and workers are coping in the new normal labor market.

Senior Political Director Eric Scott will host the conversation looking at the restaurant, hospitality and daycare industries. “The economic recovery is underway, yet many businesses are struggling to hire and many workers face challenges reentering the workforce,” said Scott.

The Townhall broadcast is set for July 29.