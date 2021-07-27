Milestone For Radio Free Hillsdale

The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour has broken through the million download mark. Hillsdale College’s national, weekend radio show and podcast launched in 2019.

“It is amazing to see the extensive impact this radio program has,” said Matt Schlientz, VP Marketing. “The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour has worked tirelessly to make this happen, and their efforts are paying off.”

The one-hour weekly show features multiple guests talking about everything from the politics of the day to a discussion of the great texts, to the science behind brewing beer.