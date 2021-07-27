SMG Stays With Gorka

Salem Media Group has extended the contract for ‘America First with Sebastian Gorka’. The program has been on the air since 2019.

“Dr. Gorka has proven to be a natural on the radio,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “His insight into current events, his courageous stand on the issues, and his unique sense of humor have blended together to make this one of the best shows in the Salem lineup.”

“Despite an incredibly hard 18 months for America, conservative talk radio is stronger than it has ever been and I am so grateful to Salem and our amazing listeners for their loyalty and enduring love of country,” said Gorka. “I am overjoyed at the chance to continue our shared mission to tell the truth and make America even stronger than before.”