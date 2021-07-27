NPR Names First CCO

Isabel Lara is NPR’s first Chief Communications Officer. She has been serving as the Executive Director of Media Relations.

“Isabel is known across the organization for her deep commitment to NPR’s staff and mission, and her tenure at NPR is evidence of a communications expert who understands the unique needs of a media organization,” said John Lansing, NPR President/CEO. “She is always ready to take on a complex communications challenge and find strategic solutions that will benefit our brand and future.”

“Every day NPR and its Member stations bring millions of listeners the news they need about the world and their communities, as well as art, music and science stories that enrich and give meaning to their lives. It is a privilege to support the people who work around the clock to ensure this,” said Lara. “Transparent, accurate, and timely messaging is vital in a media organization. I am eager to continue working with our very strong and effective internal and external communications teams in this new role.”

She has served as NPR’s spokesperson since 2014.