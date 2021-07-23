NAB Backs Journalism Sustainability Act

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act has been introduced in the Senate. Among the provisions; a five-year tax credit that incentivizes small businesses to advertise with local radio and television stations and local newspapers.

“NAB applauds the introduction of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would support and enable hiring additional local journalists for broadcast newsrooms,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “At a time when misinformation and disinformation plague online platforms, broadcast radio and television continue to serve as reliable beacons of news that keep local communities informed and connected. We appreciate Sens. Cantwell, Wyden and Kelly’s leadership in ensuring a vibrant future for local journalism and we urge congressional passage of this legislation.”

U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (WA), Mark Kelly (AZ) and Ron Wyden (OR) introduced the measure.