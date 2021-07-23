Helping Homeless In Memphis

The iHeartMedia Memphis cluster is backing the third annual ‘Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival’. A portion of the proceeds will support Dorothy Day House, an organization fighting homelessness in the community.

iHeartMedia Memphis stations including K97, V101, WDIA, WREC, Rock 103, and 101.9 KISS FM will promote Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival on-air, on the stations’ websites and via social media encouraging listeners to attend the event. On-air personalities Big Sue, Earle Augustus, Stormy Taylor, Mike Evans and more will also attend the event.

The Dorothy Day House keeps homeless families together, creating a safe haven and community for entire families. The event is set for August 14.