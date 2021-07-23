WLS Bill Cameron Retiring

After a 51 year career, the ‘Dean’ of Chicago political reporters, Bill Cameron has announced his retirement. His last day on 890 WLS-AM will be August 20; his 21st anniversary on the station.

“The time has come for me to plan my retirement. I’ve enjoyed covering Chicago politics very much, but half-a-century on the day-to-day beat is probably enough,” said Cameron. “Time to go visit many more national parks!“

“Bill is one of the most important cogs in the wheel that moves the needles at WLS. Having covered the City Hall beat since 1970, first with 670 WMAQ and later with WLS, Bill is a walking encyclopedia of political knowledge,” said Nick Gale, News Director. “Having covered nine mayors, numerous governors, as well as an endless stream of government corruption, his institutional knowledge of the ins and outs of city and state government will be greatly missed. Personally, I’m humbled to have been able to work with him and learn from him.”

Cameron is the winner of two Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio & Television News Directors Association, shared in a Peabody Award, and has received numerous AP, UPI, and Gabriel awards for his work.