More Support For LRFA

Ten members of the House of Representatives and four Senators have added their support to The Local Radio Freedom Act. The legislation signals members of Congress’s opposition to any potential legislation that imposes new performance royalties on broadcast radio stations for music airplay.

The legislation reads in part: “Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air.”

The measure now has 169 cosponsors in the House and 22 in the Senate.