Davis Leaving iHeart End of Year

In an internal memo to iHeartMedia employees, CEO Bob Pittman announced that Darren Davis, Chief Operating Officer of iHeart’s Digital Audio Group, is leaving the company at the end of the year. Davis has been on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for the last 7 years.

Davis has been with iHeart for 3 decades. He started out as an intern in 1992 at WASH-FM in Washington DC.

Pittman said Davis is looking forward to spending more time on a variety of other projects he’s passionate about, including real estate development, local community projects and traveling with his family.