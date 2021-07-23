iHeart Market President Pens Sales Book

The book is called Ace It! from iHeart New York Market President Bernie Weiss who started with iHeart as an AE in 2004. Weiss was also SVP of Sales for iHeart in New York. CEO Bob Pittman writes the foreword in the book which comes out September 7.
