WGN Names Blackhawks Host

Joe Brand is expanding his role on WGN to include hosting Chicago Blackhawks pre-game and post-game shows. Brand has been on the Blackhawks beat since 2016.

“Joe Brand has been a key part of our Blackhawks broadcasts on WGN for several years, but mainly behind the scenes,” said Dave Eanet, Sports Director. “Now, we’re thrilled that he can share his expertise, energy, and enthusiasm with Blackhawks fans on the air on a daily basis,”

“As a kid, I used to get teased for carrying a transistor radio just to listen to Blackhawks games. Now I have the honor of joining one of the best radio teams in the NHL,” said Brand. “To be part of Blackhawks hockey on the radio is truly a dream come true.”