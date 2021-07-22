NABLF Application Deadline

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is accepting applications through August 2 for the 2022 Broadcast Leadership Training program. The program is designed to prepare senior-level broadcasters to advance into ownership or executive positions.

“The Broadcast Leadership Training program is imperative to our goal of fostering growth and promoting diversity in the industry, and we are excited to immerse the 2022 class in the networking and relationship-building opportunities that uniquely thrive in a live environment,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation President.

The 2022 Broadcast Leadership Training program will return to weekend sessions held in-person at the NAB Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The starting session will be held September 17-19, 2021.

