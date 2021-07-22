Gura Joins NPR

David Gura has joined NPR as a business correspondent covering Wall Street, markets and finance. Gura started his career with a public radio as an intern at North Carolina Public Radio at his hometown station WUNC in Chapel Hill, N.C.
