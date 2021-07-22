Marketron Names SVP Of Client Success

Christian Kligora has been named Senior Vice President of Client Success for Marketron. Prior to joining Marketron, Kligora served in a similar role for Gannett/USA Today’s national brands and executive accounts team.

“Christian’s commitment to client success and to facilitating a great client experience is truly remarkable,” said Jim Howard, CEO. “He understands what it takes for an organization to do more than deliver a great product — to move forward into sales enablement, providing the training, resources and tools that clients need to sell the right mix of linear and digital advertising.”

“While I have years of experience on the client success side, I also know what it’s like to be a salesperson trying to sell digital products,” said Kligora. “So, I appreciate both the Marketron SaaS platform, and the company’s dedication to investing in strong, long-term client relationships.