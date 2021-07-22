Podcast Examines Capital Breach

Pineapple Street Studios is working on a podcast that will examine what led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The as yet to be named investigative podcast is expected to launch early next year.

Award-winning reporters Ilya Marritz and Andrea Bernstein will co-host the podcast series. This is the first new project for the pair since they produced the ‘Trump, Inc.’ podcast series.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with Andrea and Ilya,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, Co-Founders, Pineapple Street Studios. “We’ve been tremendous fans of their unique, ambitious style of investigative narrative audio for years, and what they are uncovering about the insurrection on January 6 will provide the context about that day and what led to it that all of us are so desperate to understand.”