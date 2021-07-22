More Revenue is Coming This Year

BIA Advisory Services has revised its 2021 forecasts for U.S. Local Advertising Revenues to $142.4 billion, up $4.8 billion, or 3.9 percent, from its November 2020 estimates.

The projection is split between traditional and digital media but shows that the divide is narrowing, with traditional advertising only eight percent ahead of digital mediums that include mobile, online, over-the-top, email, and traditional media’s online ventures.

“There’s an acceleration in the market that couldn’t be accounted for last fall,” said Mark Fratrik, SVP and Chief Economist, BIA Advisory Services. “The economy is growing and we’re observing money being spent to reach audiences through various media.”

Fratrik points out that local radio advertising will rebound somewhat to $11.7 billion in 2021 and $12.3 billion in 2022, with $.94 billion and $1.04 billion, respectfully, coming from digital platforms.

The revised forecast also sees a 5.6 percent increase in overall compound annual growth in U.S. spending in local ad markets and expects the amount to reach $157.1 billion in 2022 and $162.1 billion in 2023. While the digital media share will first leapfrog to 51 percent over traditional media by 2023.