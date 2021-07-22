Old Blue Eyes is Back

Mt. Wilson FM Broadcasters has launched an all Sinatra format. Unforgettable FM will be heard at UnforgettableFM.com, the Unforgettable FM App, and 105.1 HD3. Frank Sinatra will be heard 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with Jerry Sharell as host.

Jerry is America’s authority on Sinatra. Pat Welsh will act as program director. Russ Maloney and Dan Feely as technical directors. Adam Bookbinder will act as social media director. Saul Levine will act as general manager. And Natalie McVeigh as local sales manager with Michael Levine as general sales manager.