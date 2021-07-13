Maine Public Names New President/CEO

Rick Schneider is the Maine Public Network’s new President/CEO. He takes over August 2.

“Rick’s extensive background in public broadcasting and journalism make him the right choice for Maine Public’s next president and CEO,” said Marion Freeman, Chairman Board of Trustees. “He has the experience and vision to lead the network to an exciting new level of audience outreach with meaningful, relevant content as we embrace the technological changes in public media. We are delighted to welcome Rick and his family to Maine.”

“Maine Public’s journalism and services during the pandemic epitomize the best of public media,” said Schneider. “I’m thrilled to join an organization that is so vital and beloved by residents across the state.”