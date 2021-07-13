The Boutique Struggle

Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends takes a look at how media companies can bust the boutique stage. Almost half of the 5,500 digital agencies in the U.S. are run by media companies, but they’re struggling to grow beyond being boutique shops.

Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott look at a new report on how some agencies have been able to scale the sale of their digital products. The podcast features an interview with Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence, a sales enablement platform that studied how 35 media companies performed while trying to scale the sale of their digital products.

You can listen to the podcast Here.