ESPN Chicago Ready For Walk

David Kaplan, ESPN Chicago morning host, is getting ready for the 2nd Annual ‘Walk as One Chicago’. The 24 mile trek around the Windy City is to raise money and awareness for ‘Bernie’s Book Bank’.

Bernie’s Book Bank sources, processes and distributes free, quality children’s books to under-served children ages birth to sixth grade throughout the Chicagoland area.

“Building a partnership with David Kaplan, Good Karma Brands, ESPN 1000, and Bernie’s Book Bank has had a tremendous impact on our mission and the children we serve with free quality books,” said Darrin Utynek, CEO Bernie’s Book Bank. “We are grateful to David for coming up with this innovative idea to unite Chicago and support our work to solve the literacy crisis.”

“What Kap and Darrin Utynek were able to do last year, during a pandemic, to help Chicago’s under-served children was amazing. We are thrilled to partner with Bernie’s Book Bank again this year to make this fundraiser even bigger and to help more children. The new route to go to all the stadiums is really awesome,” said Mike Thomas, ESPN Chicago Market Manager.

In 2020, the event raised over $95,000 with around 350 donors, and this year, the goal is to raise over $300,000. The walk is set for September 23.