Big Jim O’Brien Signs Motown Extension

Beasley Media Group has renewed a multiyear deal with WCSX-FM Morning Personality Big Jim O’Brien in Detroit. O’Brien has been with the station for 18 years, with the past six as morning host.

“It’s been an honor to create Big Jim’s House Morning Show on 94.7 WCSX with the support of everyone at Beasley Media Group,” said O’Brien. “Thank you to Caroline Beasley, Brian Beasley, Justin Chase, Scott Jameson and Mac Edwards. I’m very proud to be associated with such amazing professionals and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

“Jim has ALL the key qualities of an engaging on-air talent – he’s prepared, generates fresh ideas, and always puts the listener first,” said Scott Jameson, VP National Content/PD Detroit. “We’re thankful to have Jim with WCSX & Beasley Detroit.”