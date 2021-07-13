A Neo-Noir-Esque Podcast

‘The Lower Bottoms’ is a new scripted podcast series from iHeartMedia and Will Packer Media narrated by Kelsey Grammer. The ten-episode neo-noir-esque mystery is the first from the partnership.

The new series centers on intensifying tensions in the Bay Area’s Lower Bottoms, where newcomers and natives clash amid a troubling rise of vandalism and arson. Each episode is told through the voices that make-up a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in West Oakland, California.

“I can’t think of a better show to kick off our partnership with Will Packer Media than ‘The Lower Bottoms,’” said Will Pearson, COO iHeartPodcast Network. “The series offers a little bit of everything: compelling characters, surprising twists, dark comedy and, of course, the legendary talents of Kelsey Grammer guiding us through the unmistakable atmosphere of the Bay Area.”