Radio Newcomer Takes Over L.A. For iHeart

With Kevin LeGrett taking on the role of Sports President, Alexis Ginas has been named President of the iHeartMedia Los Angeles Region. She’ll report to LeGrett who is also the Division President of the iHeart Markets Group.

The iHeart Los Angeles cluster includes KIIS-FM, KOST-FM, ALT 98.7 FM, MY-FM and KFI.

Ginas joins iHeartMedia Los Angeles from Madison Valley, a media and technology consulting practice that she founded focused on revenue strategy and operations. Her background also includes serving as Senior Vice President of Cross Platform Solutions at Fox Sports, Vice President and Head of Global Brand Solutions at The Match Group, and Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at SFX Entertainment. Prior to SFX, she held a variety of senior posts at flagship companies including Viacom, Warner Music and Hearst. She earned her BA and MBA from Bentley College.

“We are excited that Alexis will be leading our largest revenue region,” said LeGrett. “Her unique skills and broad media and entertainment experience will add a new dimension to our LA offerings for both our consumers and clients.”

“Alexis is a fantastic new leader for our Los Angeles team and our entire company,” said Hartley Adkins, President of the iHeartMedia Markets Group. “The breadth of experience she brings from different sectors will be ideal as iHeartMedia, the multiple platform audio leader, continues to evolve to meet the needs of our listeners, clients and the LA community.”

“I am thrilled to join iHeartMedia’s respected Los Angeles team,” said Ginas. “iHeartMedia Los Angeles is home to some of the most influential brands, talent and events in music, news and entertainment, but what really drives its success are the talented people who work there. I am proud to now be one of them.”