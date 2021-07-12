LeGrett to Run Sports For iHeart

Kevin LeGrett is leaving his position as President of iHeart’s L.A. Region to take on the role of President of iHeartMedia Sports.

The iHeart sports portfolio includes the iHeartSports Network, which provides customized local, regional and national sports content and updates, The Fox Sports Network and the iHeartPodcast Network which includes 40 national and 100 local sports podcasts.

“We have assembled a one-of-a-kind, cross-platform sports portfolio that is best-in-class. We have scale. We have targetability. We have first party data. We have the best on-air talent in the business, and we have the right leader,” said Greg Ashlock, CEO of the Multi-Platform Group for iHeartMedia. “Kevin’s experience in broadcast, digital, experiential, podcast and sports in both national and local roles have prepared him to excel in this position and build on the momentum and unique scale and assets of iHeart.”

“I am excited to harness the power of iHeartMedia Sports for clients, partners, and our local markets while expanding our offerings and leading position throughout the sports industry, building on our unique position in both audio and sports,” said LeGrett.