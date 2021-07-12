Jones Joins SimmitMedia

George Jones is the new Market Manager/President for SummitMedia in Greenville, South Carolina where he’ll lead WJMZ, WHZT, WJMZ HD 3, WJMZ HD 2 and WJMZ-HD4.

Jones joins SummitMedia after a long career in Detroit with Beasley Media Group, Urban One and iHeart.

Carl Parmer, SummitMedia CEO stated, “We are delighted for George to lead our incredible Greenville organization. His passion for the success of his entire team, as well as his focus on community inspire great confidence for our future.”

With over 20 years of experience Jones plans to use SummitMedia’s platform to develop strong relationships with the community.

Jones said, “SummitMedia’s stations in Greenville are iconic brands that have a history of commitment to the community. It is our goal to be a trusted marketing partner to our clients and to help them build their business,” Jones adds. “I am excited for what the future holds, and I am lucky to lead this talented team.”