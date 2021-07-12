Ten More House Reps Support Free Radio

Ten more members of the House of Representatives have added their support to a resolution opposing any new performance fee, tax or royalty on radio. That brings the Local Radio Freedom Act up to 159 co-sponsors in the House along with the 18 it has in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC-12), John Joyce (R-PA-13), Julia Letlow (R-LA-5), Donald McEachin (D-VA-4), Carol Miller (R-WV-3), John Moolenaar (R-MI-4), Bryan Steil (R-WI-1), Randy Weber (R-TX-14), Roger Williams (R-TX-25) and Frederica Wilson (D-FL-24). Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Steve Womack (R-AR-3) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House of Representatives. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Barrasso (R-WY) are the lead cosponsors of a companion resolution in the Senate.