iHeart Podcast Bootcamp

The iHeartPodcast Network is launching the NextUp initiative. It is a five month long podcasting bootcamp for creators from all backgrounds, including members of historically underrepresented groups.

NextUp will be led by Anna Hossnieh, executive producer for the iHeartPodcast Network and host of the Ethnically Ambiguous podcast, along with Joelle Smith, an executive podcast producer for the iHeartPodcast Network.

NextUp will guide participants through the basic steps of creating, editing, marketing, and launching a podcast. Participants will also be given the opportunity to pitch their podcast o a panel of iHeartPodcast Network development executives.

Submissions to apply for the program open July 5 – July 9. There will be a two week orientation from August 9th to August 20th.

You can find more information and the application Here.