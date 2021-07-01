Q104.3 Silver Celebration

Classic Rocker Q104.3 (WAXQ) has kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration. The original morning team, Donna Donna and Steve Morrison help to kick off the festivities along with former PD and morning man Bob Buchmann.

“I’ve been here for 21 of the 25 years that we’ve been bringing classic rock to the tri-state area,” said Eric Wellman, PD. “Not a day goes by where I don’t walk out of Penn Station, see the Empire State Building, and think how lucky I am to run a station that gets to broadcast the best music on earth from the top of that iconic building. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years already; it feels like yesterday. Here’s to 25 more!”

In celebration of 25 years the iHeartMedia station is giving away $25,000 to one lucky listener.